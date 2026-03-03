Advertisement

The USG Supramax spot freight market began the month largely flat. The demand-supply ratio was on the charterers’ side and more cargoes were necessary to change the trend. As the month closed, the USG segment took turned positive. Rates inched up on transatlantic and fronthaul routes as activity had picked up, reflecting rising demand and a tightening tonnage list.

Freight rates for transportation of a Supramax-lot of petcoke from Houston to ARA ports with spot laycans are at US$24.50/t on average. Deals for delivery of 50,000t of petcoke from Houston to Iskenderun with spot laycans are discussed at around US$29.50/t on average. Shipping costs for delivery of a Supramax-lot of petcoke from USG to EC India are at US$47.00/t on average.

Supramax freight rates for petcoke from Houston, USA, March 2019-February 2026

Market players are split in their opinion of how the situation will develop as some see a slight softening for March laycans. Some believe that the market levels have reached their peak, but we still see good potential and room for improvement. Usually, the end of the first quarter is very slow in USG as grain exports seasonally slow down.

By Brannvoll ApS, Denmark