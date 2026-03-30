The 3.0Mta Ta Luang Cement Plant in Saraburi, Thailand, operated by SCG, represents a key integrated cement complex comprising the Khao Wong and Ta Luang facilities. The plant combines long-established operational expertise with continuous process optimisation and advanced technologies, supporting both domestic demand and international markets.

In alignment with SCG’s net-zero 2050 target, the plant has implemented comprehensive decarbonisation strategies across the clinker and cement manufacturing value chain. A key achievement is the utilisation of alternative fuels (AF), reaching up to 48 per cent thermal substitution rate. This is enabled by upgraded combustion systems, advanced fuel feeding technologies, and stable kiln operation, ensuring fuel flexibility while maintaining clinker quality and process reliability.

Energy performance is further enhanced through the integration of waste heat recovery (WHR) systems and renewable energy sources, including solar farms and floating solar installations, contributing to approximately 45 per cent of total energy consumption from renewable sources.

The Ta Luang plant's 17.5 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) installation. (© SCG Group)

In addition, a thermal energy storage system (heat battery) has been deployed to store surplus renewable electricity as high-temperature heat, which can be reintegrated into the pyro process, improving energy stability and reducing peak power demand.

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Looking ahead, the plant is developing and installing dedicated process systems for calcined clay production, supporting the production of LC3 (Limestone Calcined Clay Cement). This initiative, targeted for commercial operation and export by 2027, will enable significant clinker factor reduction and lower CO 2 intensity.

Through these initiatives, the Ta Luang Cement Plant exemplifies best practices in process efficiency, fuel substitution, and low-carbon cement innovation, positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable and low-carbon cement manufacturing.

Registered delegates for Cemtech Asia 2026 in Bangkok will have the opportunity to visit the facility on Wednesday 17 June.