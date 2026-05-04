Saint-Gobain 1Q sales slip 2%

New silt press recovers 90% water at Holcim UK's Hillhead quarry
Holcim UK has made a multimillion pound investment in the long-term environmental performance of ...
Saint-Gobain posted sales of EUR11,142m in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 2.3 per cent decline from the 1Q25 when sales reached EUR11,717m. This includes a -2.6 per cent exchange rate impact due to the depreciation of most currencies against the euro, particularly in North America and Asia.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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