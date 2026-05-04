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Saint-Gobain 1Q sales slip 2%

Saint-Gobain posted sales of EUR11,142m in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 2.3 per cent decline from the 1Q25 when sales reached EUR11,717m. This includes a -2.6 per cent exchange rate impact due to the depreciation of most currencies against the euro, particularly in North America and Asia.

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