News / Building Bulletin

Saint-Gobain 1Q sales slip 2%

04 May 2026

Saint-Gobain posted sales of EUR11,142m in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 2.3 per cent decline from the 1Q25 when sales reached EUR11,717m. This includes a -2.6 per cent exchange rate impact due to the depreciation of most currencies against the euro, particularly in North America and Asia.