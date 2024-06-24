CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Advancing carbon neutrality through enhanced WHR

Advancing carbon neutrality through enhanced WHR

By ICR Research
Published 24 June 2024

Tagged Under: environmental control manufacturing technology energy Italy southern Europe Europe 

In addition to reducing power costs, waste heat recovery (WHR) systems can help cement plants to achieve their goal of carbon-neutral cement production. By Exergy, Italy

Exergy’s organic Rankine Cycle waste heat recovery installation in

Cementi Giovanni Rossi’s cement plant in Pederobba, Italy (© Exergy)

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login




 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com