Germany’s generational shift

ICR Research By

Published 30 September 2024

Germany is the largest cement market in Europe with a consumption of 22Mt in 2023. Today the industry remains fragmented, oversupplied and a reshuffle to consolidate the landscape and capacity is expected. Construction and building materials analyst Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq provides an in-depth report of the industry. By Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq, Construction & Buildings Materials Analyst, France.

