WCA shares Sinoma Tianjin Research Institute research in energy efficiency webinar

21 May 2020

The World Cement Association (WCA) held its 'Energy efficiency and New Technologies' webinar yesterday with guest speakers from Sinoma Tianjin Research Institute (STRI), CBMI group.



Nei Wenhai, assistant general director of STRI, presented a paper on milling technology that evaluated the power efficiency of grinding for raw and finish milling, replacing ball mills with roller press systems or vertical roller mills (VRM). Sinoma has completed 350 roller press installations and 531 VRM projects in the cement sector, consistently reporting power consumption falls of 50 per cent.



An innovative grinding system that STRI has been developing is the External Circulation VRM system. It has recorded power consumption falls of 30 per cent and increases in output of 10 per cent over traditional grinding systems. This grinding system, which uses external bucket elevators to raise material up to the mill rather than fan power, provides significant electrical power savings and a large pressure drop of 5000pa.



Ma Jiaomei, senior engineer and assistant director of STRI's Technology Application Dept, also presented research on improved efficiency and reduced energy consumption through a new pyroprocessing technology. The advances STRI have sought have been in reducing the preheater energy consumption to 150-120kcal/kg clinker for exhaust gases and dust, reducing surface heat loss from the kiln with new refractories to 60-44kcal/kg clinker, and by improving the cooler technology to increase efficiency to 72-74 per cent, while reducing clinker exit temperatures to 150-95˚C.



STRI has also developed a Self DeNO x Calciner and the Sinowalk clinker cooler which have proved popular in China and southeast Asia.

Published under