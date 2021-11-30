Cementos Progreso to increase El Salvador presence

Guatemala-based Cementos Progreso is looking to increase its presence in the Salvadoran market. The company seeks to consolidate its aggressive expansion plan following the investment made at its San Gabriel plant in San Juan Sacatepéquez, according to Guillermo Monrroy, the company’s corporate citizenship manager.
Cementos Progreso has a cement capacity of 5Mta in its three active plants that not only deliver product to the domestic market but are also expected to strengthen the company’s participation in export markets. “Progreso has grown over 122 years and that has allowed us to gradually expand to other countries,“ said Mr Monrroy. He added that currently in El Salvador they maintain a low presence, but that there are plans to increase it.
