Hercacles completes Halyps Building Material aggregate and concrete acquisitions

13 January 2022

Heracles Group has announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Halyps Building Materials SAps aggregate and concrete businesses segments.

In the aggregates business segment, the investment is expanding the geographical footprint of Heracles Group and strengthening its competitiveness in the dynamically growing market of Attica. Heracles Group will be able to offer a broader portfolio of aggregate products to be used in the production of concrete, asphalt concrete, cement, lime mortar and road pavements, providing comprehensive customer support in the construction of any infrastructure project.

Mr Dimitris Chanis, CEO of Heracles Group, stated: "Today, a strategic investment was successfully concluded for HeraclesGroup; one that will significantly strengthen our competitive position in Attica and further bolster our leading position in the building materials sector in Greece. It is with great pleasure that we are welcoming the new employees to the large family of Heracles Group where excellence, trust and respect prevail. We continue our dynamic investment program confirming our Group's faith in the potential and prospects of the Greek society and the national economy."

