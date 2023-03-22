Record sales and double-digit profitability increases for Titan in 2022

Greece-based cement producer Titan has reported record sales and strong profitability growth in all markets in 2022, despite cost inflation and uncertainties.



The group recorded a second consecutive year of record sales of EUR2282m, up 33.1 per cent YoY following a very strong 4Q22. Seventy per cent of group sales were concluded in its US and Greek markets.



EBITDA increased to EUR331.2m with all regions posting double-digit profitability increase. Recovering EBITDA margins with solid volumes, dynamic pricing, cost-efficiency actions and favourable US dollar offset a sharp rise in energy and distribution costs. Earnings per share increased by 24.4 per cent.



In the 4Q22 alone, EBITDA growth alone was solid for the third consecutive quarter with EBITDA increasing to EUR96.7m vs EUR55.6m in the 4Q21.



Net debt at 31 December 2022 increased by EUR84m to EUR797.3m following record capital expenditure of EUR241.9m to achieve growth, energy costs efficiencies, optimise logistics costs and expand working capacity in addition to providing more working capital to support sales growth. The leverage ratio reduced to 2.4x



Sustainable production

In terms of the company’s drive to decarbonise its operations, there was a five per cent drop in specific CO2 emissions, the highest fall in the last decade, thanks to higher alternative fuel use and a lower clinker-to-cement ratio. Green products and solutions accounted for 20 per cent of the company’s sales volumes.



Digital transformation roll-out

Titan also rolled out the digital transformation of its production to more plants, resulting in production efficiencies in terms of increased output and energy cost savings, as well as improved predictions detection of machine failures.



Outlook

Given Titan’s exposure to resilient market in America and Europe, the company remains confident about future earnings.



“The great performance results highlight the Group's ability to adapt to market conditions and to activate effective growth strategies, driving positive financial performance mainly in US and Europe, where we serve the majority of our customers and have close to 90 per cent of our sales. They also underscore the Group’s resilience, adaptability and commitment of all our great teams to transform the Group commercially and technologically while digitising our customer journey and decarbonising aggressively, delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders,” Marcel Cobuz, chair of Titan’s Group Executive Committee, said.

