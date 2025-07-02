News / Building Bulletin

Ecocem secures French technical assessment for its ACT low-carbon cement technology

02 July 2025

Ecocem has obtained a Technical Evaluation of Products and Materials (Evaluation Technique de Produits et Matériaux, or ETPM) in the French market for ACT1, the first version of its groundbreaking scalable cement technology. This recognition is a key milestone in the qualification process for ACT, and represents a major step towards its large-scale deployment on French construction sites.