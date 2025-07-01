Login

Holcim acquires Langley Concrete Group to expand Canadian concrete footprint

Holcim has acquired the operations of British Columbia-based Langley Concrete Group Inc, marking the entry of the global building materials producer in the precast concrete market of the province and expanding its national footprint and consolidating its presence in the rapidly growing infrastructure segment.

