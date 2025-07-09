Advertisement

The strategic partnership combines RHI Magnesita’s global refractory expertise with BPI’s robust US infrastructure, local sourcing and technical processing capabilities. This collaboration is set to create a powerful platform for innovation in circular raw material processing and recycling, said the company. It aims to significantly enhance the sustainability of the refractory industry, which is essential to the production processes for cement, steel, aluminum, and many other industrial producers in the North America region.

The joint venture will improve the companies’ proximity to customers with a combined 20 plant locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina, Alabama, California, Indian and Quebec, Canada, RHI Magnesita and BPI are strategically positioned close to customers, allowing for the delivery of locally sourced products and solutions, effectively shortening supply chains as a resilient partner.

In addition, the joint venture will result in an improved portfolio. The combined companies possess technical and analytical services, expanded access to high-quality domestically sourced circular raw materials and expert sales teams with a solutions-mindset, from raw materials to finished goods.

Moreover, advanced, in-house R&D teams expect to collaborate to explore and develop state-of-the art solutions that will improve safety, endurance and efficiency, while decreasing the collective carbon footprint.

Stefan Borgas, CEO RHI Magnesita, commented on the joint venture, “At RHI Magnesita, we are committed to leading the way in sustainability and innovation. This partnership with BPI, Inc. is a testament to our dedication to creating a more sustainable future and advancing our circular economy strategy. By joining forces, we strengthen our ability to turn spent materials into future value, setting an example of how innovation and collaboration can drive real progress for our customers, our business, and the planet.”

Joe Quigley, BPI president, also shared, “At BPI, we are committed to providing high-quality mineral products. Partnering with RHIM will expand our portfolio and enhance our efforts to offer circular solutions. We are excited about the progress our combined companies will achieve for a better future.”

The joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.