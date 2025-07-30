News / Building Bulletin

Heidelberg Materials launches first industrial-scale enforced carbonation plant

30 July 2025

Heidelberg Materials has started operations at its new industrial pilot facility for enforced carbonation in Górazdze, Poland. This marks the next step in the large-scale implementation of Heidelberg Materials’ patented ReConcrete process, which leverages new potential in the production of sustainable building materials by combining circularity and decarbonisation.