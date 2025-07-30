Login

Heidelberg Materials launches first industrial-scale enforced carbonation plant

Heidelberg Materials has started operations at its new industrial pilot facility for enforced carbonation in Górazdze, Poland. This marks the next step in the large-scale implementation of Heidelberg Materials’ patented ReConcrete process, which leverages new potential in the production of sustainable building materials by combining circularity and decarbonisation.

