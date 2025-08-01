Login

Recycled glass as stabiliser in construction

A study by the University of Portsmouth, UK, has tested the potential for using recycled glass as a stabilising agent in construction. Other participants in the study included the Akentten Appiah-Menka University in Ghana, London South Bank University in UK, Federal University of Technology in Nigeria and CSIR-Forestry Research Institute of Ghana.

