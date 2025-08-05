Advertisement

In July 2025 the cement industry reported a significant increase in cement dispatches, which rose by 30.1 per cent compared to the previous year. Total cement dispatches for July 2025 amounted to 3.99Mt, up from 3.07Mt dispatched during the same month in the last fiscal year.

A spokesperson for the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) stated that the new fiscal year has begun on a positive note, despite the challenging weather conditions across many regions of the country. He expressed optimism that the industry will experience good momentum in the upcoming months, aided by improved macroeconomic indicators.

Osama Naeem from AKD Research noted that the annual increase in domestic dispatches is primarily due to a resurgence in construction activity and a low base from the previous year, as sales in July 2024 were affected by nationwide protests by cement retailers over an increased withholding tax. Additionally, exports continued to trend upward, supported by stable coal prices and improved international prices for cement and clinker.

According to data released by APCMA, local cement dispatches in July 2025 were 2.98Mt, compared to 2.52Mt in July 2024, representing an increase of 18.4 per cent. Export dispatches also saw a significant rise of 84.2 per cent, increasing from 0.55Mt in July 2024 to 1.01Mt in July 2025.

For July 2025, northern cement mills dispatched 2.65Mt, reflecting an increase of 17.6 per cent from 2.25Mt in July 2024. Southern mills dispatched 1.35Mt during the same period, which is 64.6 per cent higher than the 0.82Mt dispatched in July 2024.

In the domestic markets, northern cement mills delivered 2.42Mt in July 2025, representing an increase of 12.3 per cent compared to 2.15Mt in July 2024. Meanwhile, South-based mills dispatched 569,954t locally, showing a 54.2 per cent increase from 369,557t during the same month last year.

Exports from northern mills surged by an impressive 134 per cent, rising from 99,020t in July 2024 to 231,665t in July 2025. Exports from southern mills also increased by 73.2 per cent, reaching 776,459t in July 2025, up from 448,242t in July 2024.2024.



by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan