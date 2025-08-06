Saint-Gobain UK and Ireland joins forces with Vector Labs to explore advanced materials

Holcim UK retires Yeoman Bank vessel
After 34 years operating as part of the fleet servicing the Glensanda super-quarry, Holcim UK has...
Saint-Gobain UK and Ireland is partnering with Vector Labs, based at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre in Manchester, UK, to explore how advance materials, including graphene, can be integrated into construction products to improve their performance and reduce their environmental impact.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.