Saint-Gobain UK and Ireland joins forces with Vector Labs to explore advanced materials

Saint-Gobain UK and Ireland is partnering with Vector Labs, based at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre in Manchester, UK, to explore how advance materials, including graphene, can be integrated into construction products to improve their performance and reduce their environmental impact.

