Advertisement

The agreement will enable INSEE Cement to further develop its product portfolio in terms of sustainability and performance excellence. In addition, the partnership also reflects the shared commitment from both organisations to seek innovative solutions in the construction industry as they combine technical expertise and visionary thinking.

Thusith Gunawarnasuriya, INSEE Cement COO, said "As the industry leader, INSEE Cement is committed to advancing Sri Lanka's construction sector through strategic collaborations championing meaningful change. The partnership with SLINTEC will support to develop low-carbon, future-ready construction solutions ensuring we continue to lead the industry toward a more environmentally responsible future."