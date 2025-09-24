News / Building Bulletin

Heidelberg Materials heat-conducting concrete for UK offshore wind farm

24 September 2025

Heidelberg Materials UK has supplied its PowerCrete heat-conducting concrete to help maximise power capacity at the landfall connection to Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, UK. Inch Cape is expected to be one of Scotland's largest offshore wind farms. Located 15km of the Angus coast, it features 72 wind turbines. The power generated will be transported to a new onshore substation at Cockenzie, East Lothian, over 85km, before connecting to the National Grid. Running power cables underground generates heat and, as the temperature rises, so does the resistance, resulting in capacity loss. Using PowerCrete as a bedding material and infill material at the landfall site, enhances heat dissipation to maximise the power capacity of the underground cables. The building materials producer delivered 242m3 of PowerCrete from its Glasgow concrete plant.Tidal conditions dictated precise delivery windows and coordinating the timed pours required close collaboration between the operations a...