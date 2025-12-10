Advertisement

Nigeria has transformed from a major cement importer into one of Africa’s leading producers, thanks to sustained investments by Dangote, Lafarge Africa and BUA Cement. Their large-scale local plants have strengthened domestic supply and reduced reliance on imports. However, despite a combined installed capacity of about 65.6Mta, actual output often lags behind demand due to operational constraints and weak infrastructure. With the country’s housing deficit estimated at 17m urban units, experts say Nigeria needs up to US$5bn in new investments and more well-governed entrants to close the supply gap.

Ebonyi State’s proposal to establish a new cement plant, reviving the legacy of the defunct NIGERCEM, offers a strategic opportunity. The state holds abundant limestone, gypsum and clay, positioning it to help correct regional supply imbalances and offer specialised cement products, including premix and low-carbon options. Such a venture aligns with Nigeria’s broader shift from oil dependence to non-oil industrialisation.

Beyond national impact, a cement plant could be transformative for Ebonyi itself. The state faces severe poverty, with an estimated 79.8 per cent of residents living below the poverty line and widespread multidimensional deprivation. Despite a reported unemployment rate of 3.7 per cent in 2023, underemployment and informal work dominate. A locally anchored industrial project could provide jobs, boost incomes and support long-term economic resilience.