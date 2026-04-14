Cimpor, part of TCC Group Holdings, has appointed Emre Toprak as country director for its operations in Cameroon.

The announcement was made via the company’s official channels, with Cimpor stating that Toprak’s experience will support its strategic objectives in the region.

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Toprak joins Cimpor Cameroun with a background in cement and heavy industry operations, having held a range of technical and managerial roles across international markets. His experience includes plant operations, process optimisation and senior leadership positions within the cement sector, with a focus on improving operational performance and efficiency.