CRH has announced a US$700m (EUR600m) acquisition of Axius Water, a US-based water treatment firm previously co-established by KKR. The deal, expected to close by the end of June, aims to solidify the Dublin-based group’s role as a major water infrastructure provider in the US.



This move coincides with a capital recycling strategy led by CEO Jim Mintern. CRH has agreed to divest three non-core businesses in construction accessories, lawn and garden solutions, and composite decking for US$1.9bn.



Financial performance for the first quarter exceeded market expectations. Total revenues climbed nine per cent to US$7.4bn, beating analyst forecasts by four per cent. Adjusted Ebitda reached US$586m, an 18 per cent increase and nearly eight per cent ahead of consensus. Performance varied across divisions. The Americas materials solution unit saw a 21 per cent sales surge driven by infrastructure projects. Conversely, the Americas building materials unit reported a one per cent decline due to weak residential demand and weather.



Internationally, sales grew five per cent, supported by pricing and acquisitions. Mintern described the results as a strong start to 2026, citing early-season momentum and disciplined execution.

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