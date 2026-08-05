Oman Cement Company (SAOG) informed the local stock exchange last week that its Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026, during its meeting held on 28 July 2026.

The company recorded total revenue of OMR38.798m (US$100.8m), up from OMR33.376m in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before tax rose to OMR7.931m, compared to OMR5.601m last year, while profit after tax improved to OMR6.695m from OMR4.749m.

The results reflect continued operational efficiency and a steady recovery in demand in Oman’s construction sector. The company’s performance underscores its resilience amid regional market challenges and its focus on maintaining profitability through cost discipline and optimized production.

Advertisement

Oman Cement remains one of the Sultanate’s leading industrial entities, contributing significantly to infrastructure development and national economic growth.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan