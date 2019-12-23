Shaping the future together

For over three decades Franz-W Aumund has served as the third-generation owner and president of the AUMUND Group of Companies, an international leader in bulk materials conveying and storage technology. As the company gears towards its 100th anniversary in 2022, Mr Aumund explains the factors behind the German equipment and service provider’s success and discusses why he places so much emphasis on unity between the global members of the group, his commitment to social causes and plans for the future.

Established in 1922 by his grandfather, Professor Heinrich Aumund, who was later succeeded by his father, Günter Claus Aumund, Franz-W Aumund has served as the third-generation owner and president of the AUMUND Group of companies since 1966. Over its long and successful history, the AUMUND Group has set technological standards with its reliable machines for conveying and storing bulk materials in a multitude of key industries such as cement, limestone, gypsum, mining and minerals, iron and steel, chemicals, fertiliser, alternative fuels, alongside supplying ports and terminals all over the world.

Beginning with the delivery of AUMUND steel pan conveyors to coal mines and then the development of a pan conveyor to travel a curved course, AUMUND proved itself to be a technological pioneer. These were followed by the wagon tippler and many other innovations, which to-date have been the subject of over 200 patents.

