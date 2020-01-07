Building Iraq’s road to prosperity

ICR Research By

Published 07 January 2020

With post-war reconstruction continuing in Iraq, the cement and concrete industries play a key role. ICR speaks with Khaled El Dokani, Lafarge Iraq’s country CEO, about solid indications of market growth, the company’s contribution to the development of the local cement industry and challenges faced in building Iraq’s road to prosperity.

ICR: Can you provide a brief overview of the cement sector in Iraq: what does the industry landscape look like today?

Khaled El Dokani (KED): The oil and gas industry, along with reconstruction efforts in the country, are the main driving forces in the development of today’s Iraqi economy. Consequently, the cement and concrete industries have become increasingly important for the country’s rebuilding process.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login