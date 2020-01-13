The making of Oruro

Published 13 January 2020

Empresa Pública Productiva Cementos de Bolivia (ECEBOL) recently brought its 1Mta cement plant in Oruro, Bolivia, online. The project is the first of two greenfield production facilities supported by the government to use the area’s natural resources and provide high-quality and competitively-priced cement to the domestic market. By Miguel Vilaseca, Empresa Pública Productiva Cementos de Bolivia, Bolivia, and PEC Consulting Group LLC, USA.

Empresa Pública Productiva Cementos de Bolivia (ECEBOL)’s new Oruro cement plant project is located in Jeruyo, Oruro, at 4000m above sea level in a semi-arid region in the Bolivian Altiplano.

The 1Mta works is the first of two new ECEBOL cement plants in Bolivia. It is part of a government initiative to provide the country with suitably-priced high-quality cement and enabling Bolivia’s government to regulate cement prices in the domestic market. The project is also expected to contribute to the economic growth of the country. To achieve this, the government of Bolivia created ECEBOL in August 2008 with the brief to build two cement plants in Oruro and Potosí of similar design in areas that had sufficient natural resources but lacked cement plants.

