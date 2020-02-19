Arabian Cement’s positive energy

Published 19 February 2020

Following its response to Egypt’s 2014 energy crisis, Suez-based producer Arabian Cement Co (ACC) has become a pioneer in the field of industrial energy efficiency. Having made the switch from natural gas to solid fuels the company has since placed even more emphasis on improving its energy performance as well as signing a private solar energy power purchase agreement, the largest of its scale in the country. By Arabian Cement Co, Egypt.

Arabian Cement Company (ACC) was launched in 1997 by a group of Egyptian entrepreneurs who aspired to establish a leading Egyptian cement company. In 2004 the Spanish group Cementos La Unión acquired the majority of shares in ACC and from that moment onward, ACC started its path towards success.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login