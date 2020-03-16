Conch: window on 2025

Published 16 March 2020

The dramatic expansion of the Chinese cement market over the past three decades has been nothing short of an economic miracle. ICR speaks with Dengbang Gao, chairman of the Conch Group (China) and president of the China Cement Association, about the growth of the domestic sector and the achievements of Conch Group in China and abroad.

ICR: Cement consumption in China has grown at an astonishing rate over the last three decades, rising from more than 200Mt in 1990 to over 2bnt by 2011. What were the main conditions that made this extraordinary growth possible?

Dengbang Gao (DG): As we all know, since the reform and opening up, China’s economy has achieved world-renowned high-speed development. China is in the process of industrialisation, urbanisation, and modernisation. Fixed-asset investment, an important force in driving economic expansion, has maintained rapid growth – to CNY50tn (US$7.2tn) in 2014, up from CNY451.7bn in 1990.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login