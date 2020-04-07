Powering up with WHR
In the south of Pakistan, Power Cement Ltd (PCL), part of the Arif Habib Group, has started production from a new 7700tpd clinker line supplied by FLSmidth. The hot exhaust gases from the new facility are utilised to generate around 11.5MW of gross power without using any fuel. By SM Imran, Power Cement, Pakistan.
Globally, steam Rankine cycle-based technology has established its status in cement and power plants in terms of reliability and sustainability. Pakistan-based cement producer Power Cement Ltd (PCL) has also adopted the technology to generate power from waste heat recovery (WHR) at its newly-expanded cement plant based in Nooriabad, south Pakistan. The WHR system was supplied and installed by China Energy Engineering Group Tianjin Electric Power Construction Co Ltd.