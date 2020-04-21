Betting on better times

Published 21 April 2020

Deeply hurt by the Great Recession once high-flying California, Arizona and Nevada cement markets are still cruising at relatively-low altitudes. Can these Southwest US cement markets return to past vitality and eventually to their top-tier status when compared to other states? By Rob Roy, ROI Economic Consulting, USA.

Comprising the states of Arizona, California and Nevada, the US Southwest has historically been one of America’s most-dynamic regions in terms of economic, demographic, construction and cement activity.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login