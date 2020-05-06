Business as unusual

Published 06 May 2020

The global coronavirus pandemic has presented the cement and other economic sectors with considerable challenges. Benjamin Sporton, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), shares his thoughts. By Benjamin Sporton, Global Cement and Concrete Association, UK.

The global COVID-19 pandemic, in different stages of intensity and development around the world, has presented us with challenges on all fronts that would have been unthinkable scarcely a few months ago. This shift in how we exist is unprecedented and will likely change the way we work for decades to come.

Our survival and wellbeing, and that of our families, businesses and communities, has been the immediate priority over recent weeks. When this crisis is over, there will be a time to reflect. We will look back at how we behaved as individuals, as a society, and how business and industry responded.

