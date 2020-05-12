Automation at Caracolito

Integrating collective knowledge and suggestions for improvements by end users form the basis of CEMEX’s drive to advance operational excellence at its plant in Caracolito, Colombia. The plant’s Line 2 was the focus for the design and implementation of a new control platform that could be fully adapted to user needs as well as allow for greater efficiency and productivity. By CEMEX, Colombia.

Technological developments have enabled the cement industry to evolve towards digital processes and tools that are increasingly flexible, intuitive, adaptable, controllable and easier to use by everyone involved in the production chain. In this process, the automation of cement production has been a key development.

