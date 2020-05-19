Cement for the future

Following a significant investment at its Rioclaro plant in Colombia, Cementos Argos has started the production of green cement based on the thermal activation of clays. Along with an increase in alternative fuel use, the step is key in supplying the company’s domestic and export customers with sustainable and low-carbon cement. By Cementos Argos, Colombia.

The UN Global Compact and the proposals around the reduction of CO 2 emissions, the commitments made by different countries and the new trends and requirements of the cement sector, are all encouraging the industry to adapt rapidly to the demands to produce cement through sustainable methods. The cement industry is currently adjusting and adopting new and improved measures to mitigate CO 2 emissions and contribute to the construction of a more sustainable world.

