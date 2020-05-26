Minimising the mining impact

Published 26 May 2020

Limestone has been mined from Ube Industries’ Isa quarry in Yamaguchi, Japan, since 1948. However, what makes this mine special is that it is located in the immediate vicinity of a residential area. Therefore, Ube Industries hired Okumura Engineering Corp to mine the limestone in an environmentally-friendly way that would minimise the impact on the surrounding area. To achieve this, Wirtgen’s 2500 SM and 2500 SM Vario surface miners were employed. By Wirtgen Group, Germany.

Ube Industries Ltd has owned the Ube Isa quarry in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, since 1948. Here, about 10km from the Akiyoshidai Geopark, the company mines limestone. However, over the years, carrying out mining operations at the location has become increasingly challenging as the quarry is surrounded by a residential area with the closest homes only about 150m away.

“The densely-populated area around the quarry is a challenge, because environmental effects such as vibration and noise for local residents limit the size of the work zone” says Tomoyuki Shodai, general manager of Ube Industries’ mining department.

