Saraburi’s smart grinding

Published 15 June 2020

Siam City Cement Public Co Ltd (SCCC) has upgraded the raw material grinding unit at its Saraburi plant, Thailand, with a COMFLEX® system, engineered and supplied by KHD. The project has enabled the cement producer to reduce its power consumption and improve the flexibility of its grinding operations. By Weera Ploypai and Prapan Sindhurattavej, Siam City Cement Public Co, Thailand, and Kai Weider and Carsten Eckert, KHD Humboldt Wedag, Germany.

With a total clinker capacity of 13.5Mta, Siam City Cement Public Co Ltd (SCCC) is the second-largest cement producer in Thailand. Located approximately 135km northeast of Bangkok, its Saraburi site includes three independent cement plants. Each facility consists of two production lines with the following capacities:

• Plant 1: 4500 and 3500tpd

• Plant 2: 6100 and 5500tpd

• Plant 3: 10,000tpd x 2.

