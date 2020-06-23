Vietnam: increasing demand for sustainable technologies

In terms of cement production, Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, thanks to robust domestic demand and its position amongst the world’s top cement exporters. However, this success has brought challenges and the industry is now pushing to reduce its environmental impact and optimise efficiency through the latest technology. Maxime Ramael, country head for Vietnam at FLSmidth, explains how the latest technology is supporting this endeavour. By FLSmidth, Vietnam.

Already one of the largest cement producers in the world, Vietnam is continuing to grow its production capacity, with an expected 7.1Mta of capacity expected to come online this year alone at Tan Thang (2.5Mta) and Xuan Thanh 3 (4.6Mta) – although that was before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.1 In total, installed capacity is expected to reach 130Mta by 2023.2

Much of this expansion is fuelled by demand for Vietnamese cement on the export market. Of the 99Mt of cement and clinker produced by the country in 2019, 34Mt was exported,3 making the country one of the world’s leading exporters. China, the Philippines and Bangladesh are the most significant buyers, although Vietnamese cement has also made it as far afield as Peru.

