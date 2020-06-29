Selecting the right SCR system

Heavy dust loads and high temperatures are two of the most-challenging factors for DeNO x systems in the cement industry. In this article thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions with its CemCat brand for SCR systems, explains the success story of its specialised high-dust SCR system to reduce operating costs and the risk of kiln stoppage. By thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (China) Co Ltd, China.

As an engineering business unit specialised in high-dust selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, CemCat has much experience in the cement industry. For more than 14 years, CemCat has built high-dust SCR plants worldwide and is committed to supporting its customers in achieving NO x and NH 3 emission targets, therefore making a crucial contribution towards better environmental conditions.

