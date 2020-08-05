InterCement: today and beyond

ICR Research By

Published 05 August 2020

Brazilian cement major InterCement has built up a substantial international industry portfolio. In light of the latest global developments, Flavio Aidar, CEO of InterCement, shares an insight into the company’s recent performance, including the impact of COVID-19 on operations, updates on its activities in South America and Africa, and future goals.

ICR: COVID-19 is now a huge challenge facing the world. Are you and your team safe and well?

Flavio Aidar (FA): Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely changed the global outlook in terms of relationships, trade and, of course, economic activity. At InterCement, since the beginning, we have taken decisive measures regarding the preservation of the physical integrity and safety of our staff, customers and other employees. In addition, we have strictly followed the guidelines of national and international health organisations.



ICR: How has COVID-19 impacted your operations so far? Are any of your plants still able to operate?

FA: The impact has been quite different throughout the regions in which we operate. The common point has been our policy and focus on preserving the physical integrity of our employees, customers and communities where we operate. Operationally, we had two regions – Argentina and South Africa – in the most severe lockdown regime, and we had to paralyse these operations completely. Both countries have become operational again, following the standards and recommendations of local authorities.

