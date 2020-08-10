A new destination for waste
To support its drive to become part of a circular economy, Votorantim Cimentos has created Verdera, a nationwide provider of waste management services. The company enables the cement producer to reduce industrial and urban waste for landfilling through co-processing in Votorantim’s cement kilns. By Eduardo Porciuncula, Verdera (Votorantim Cimentos), Brazil.
The linear production model – extract raw materials, produce goods and dispose of the leftovers – dates back to the Industrial Revolution more than 250 years ago. It is one of the great waste generators throughout the product value chain and leads to a scarcity or depletion of natural resources and emissions due to the wastage of materials that are disposed.