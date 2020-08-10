A new destination for waste

Published 10 August 2020

To support its drive to become part of a circular economy, Votorantim Cimentos has created Verdera, a nationwide provider of waste management services. The company enables the cement producer to reduce industrial and urban waste for landfilling through co-processing in Votorantim’s cement kilns. By Eduardo Porciuncula, Verdera (Votorantim Cimentos), Brazil.

The linear production model – extract raw materials, produce goods and dispose of the leftovers – dates back to the Industrial Revolution more than 250 years ago. It is one of the great waste generators throughout the product value chain and leads to a scarcity or depletion of natural resources and emissions due to the wastage of materials that are disposed.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login