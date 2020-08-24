Solar power to Piedras Azules

Published 24 August 2020

As part of its drive to include renewable and flexible energy sources in its cement production, Argos recently opened a 10.6MW solar farm to supply power to its Piedras Azules cement plant in Comayagua, Honduras. The project is the latest in Argos’ efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its cement operations. By Argos, Honduras.

Argos, a cement company of Grupo Argos, is a growing multinational cement and ready-mix producer with a presence in more than 15 countries and territories. All of the company’s actions, wherever it has a presence, aim to create value for society, promote development, transform lives and build a better future for countries and their societies, through its products and services.

The cement and ready-mix company acts based on its corporate sustainability strategy and its business actions revolve around them. Properly managing its environmental impacts is not merely the result of an obligation due to regulatory issues in the different countries and territories, but it is a responsibility that the firm takes seriously.

