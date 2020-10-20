Chip Mong INSEE Cement: key steps to sustainability

Published 20 October 2020

For Cambodia-based producer Chip Mong INSEE Cement Corp (CMIC) sustainability has always been a key priority. Its 2Mta cement plant, located 125km southwest of Phnom Penh, is designed and operated to minimise environmental impact with equipment that is selected to reduce energy consumption. The company is now well advanced in the development of a greener cement portfolio and committed more than ever to becoming the sustainability benchmark for the Cambodian industry. By Chip Mong INSEE Cement Corp, Cambodia.

Chip Mong INSEE Cement Corp (CMIC) was established as a joint venture in September 2015. The company is 60 per cent-owned by the Chip Mong Group, one of Cambodia’s leading corporations with over 30 years’ experience in the construction sector. The remaining 40 per cent is owned by Siam City Cement Corp (SCCC), an international organisation based in Thailand with over 50 years of experience and cement plants spanning from Thailand and Vietnam to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

CMIC’s Cambodian plant, located some 125km southwest of Phnom Penh near the coastal town of Kampot, was commissioned at the end of 2017, having been constructed in less than two years. The plant can produce approximately 2Mta of cement, which can be used for all applications.

