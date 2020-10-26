Supplying Cimco’s new plant

Published 26 October 2020

Earlier this year, Intercem and CimMetal Group signed an agreement for their fourth collaboration in west Africa, this time for a new 2.5Mta cement grinding plant in Togo. Under the name of Cimco SA, the new facility will be strategically situated at the port of Lomé and become the country’s largest grinding plant by capacity. By Intercem Group, Germany.

Covering a land area of 56,785km², Togo is a state in west Africa, located on the Gulf of Guinea, bordering Ghana to the west, Benin to the east and Burkina Faso to the north. The capital and seat of government is Lomé and the state is divided into five regions (from north to south): Savanes, Kara, Centrale, Plateaux and Maritime.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login