Establishing a reliable AF supply

Published 27 October 2020

Cement companies are increasingly implementing alternative fuel (AF) programmes to reduce fuel costs at their plants and contribute to sustainability. Often a key challenge, particularly in developing countries, lies in establishing a reliable AF supply chain. Argos discusses the challenges that it faced when introducing AFs at its Colombian plants. By Argos, Colombia.

One of the greatest challenges for a cement plant starting an alternative fuel (AF) programme is not necessarily the equipment or even the process, but more to do with establishing a reliable supply chain to deliver the right fuel with the right quality at the right price to the plant. This is an even greater challenge in developing countries because of the immature and often highly-disorganised nature of the waste handling systems.

