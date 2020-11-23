Mizu’s modernisation moves

Published 23 November 2020

Mizu Cimentos Especiais has 7Mta of cement production capacity in Brazil from seven modern cement plants. The company operates with high productivity, taking into account the need for energy efficiency and effective environmental management. It is part of Brazilian conglomerate Polimix (see box story).

Sustainable cement production

Mizu Cimentos employs a broad range of measures to bring its cement production in line with sustainability principles: it uses alternative raw materials and fuels, employs wind and solar energy sources to generate renewable power, recycles rain water and plants its production sites with trees native to their location.

