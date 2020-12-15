Shchurovsky Cement celebrates 150 years

Published 15 December 2020

Part of LafargeHolcim Russia, this year Shchurovsky Cement’s plant in Kolomna is celebrating 150 years of cement production. Over its long history the integrated works has invested in continuous improvements to enhance efficiency, capacity and environmental peformance, and to help build modern Russia. By LafargeHolcim Russia, Russia.

In 1870 German entrepreneur Emile Liphart founded one of Russia’s first Portland cement plants in the village of Shchurovo, near Kolomna. Mr Liphart chose this particular site as it was rich in limestone, sand and gravel deposits, as well as being strategically located close to the Moscow-Ryazan railway.

The fast-developing plant increased its capacity and was soon equipped with 12 burr, one tube and two ball mills. Then known as the Liphart & Co plant, annual production amounted to 14,493 barrels (1424.4t) of cement, 1.5m poods (24,571t) of lime and 386,370 poods (6329t) of alabaster, according to information registered by the Ryazan Zemstvo Executive Board in 1882.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login