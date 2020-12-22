DG Khan’s continuous drive

Published 22 December 2020

DG Khan Cement Co Ltd is one of Pakistan’s largest producers with a total capacity of 6.72Mta. Having launched a new integrated line in 2018, the company continues investing in its domestic manufacturing base to improve energy efficiency and reduce power consumption and production costs. By Shahid Ghazanfar (Hub Plant) and Muhammad Shafiq (DGK 1 Plant), DG Khan Cement Co Ltd, Pakistan.

D G Khan Cement Co Ltd (DGKCC) is a public limited company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Its main shareholder is the multinational conglomerate, Nishat Group.

DGKCC is principally engaged in the production and sale of clinker, ordinary Portland cement and sulphate-resistant cement. The company operates through a countrywide distribution network, managed by different regional sales offices. Its products have been used on a number of prestigious projects due to their high and consistent quality. Table 1 shows DGKCC’s operational results spanning the FY16-20 period.

