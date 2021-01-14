Canada’s low-carbon transition

Published 14 January 2021

While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted cement demand in Canada, the country’s cement industry continues to work towards a low-carbon cement sector. ICR speaks with Adam Auer, environment and sustainability vice president of the Cement Association of Canada, about the industry’s drive towards decarbonisation.

Canada’s cement market started 2020 with strong demand. However, by March COVID-19-related restrictions and economic impacts began to drive down cement consumption. Demand recovered throughout the summer, pointing to a YoY decline in 2020 when compared with 2019.

To supply this market, the country’s seven cement companies operate ~18.15Mta of clinker capacity. Capacity utilisation in 2018 (the most recent year for which there are published statistics) is estimated at 84 per cent.

