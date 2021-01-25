Rising to the challenge

Published 25 January 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and the way we work. CBMI has successfully navigated the impact of the crisis by progressing with construction of the Kalambaina Cement Plant Line 3 project for BUA Group in Nigeria, and continuing operation and maintenance contracts for the producer. By Xintao Zhao, Bao Tian, Xiaolong Li, Ban Ding, CBMI Construction Co, Ltd, China.

Learning to live and work with coronavirus has become the new norm. By rising to the challenges of COVID-19-related restrictions, CBMI Construction Co has managed to successfully achieve construction of the Kalambaina Cement Plant Line 3 project as well as an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for the BUA Group in Nigeria.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login