Egyptian promise

Published 01 February 2021

Lafarge Egypt is among the leading companies in the domestic building materials sector with a long-standing history in the country. Despite current market headwinds and the impact of COVID-19, Solomon Baumgartner-Aviles, the newly-appointed CEO of Lafarge Egypt, explains why the country holds much promise for the group globally and the MEA region, and outlines strategies for overcoming challenges. By Lafarge Egypt, Egypt.

With cement being a fundamental building block of global infrastructure, every day people around the world use LafargeHolcim solutions to build the vital bridges, roads, schools, tunnels and skyscrapers that are essential to the lives of people around the world.

For more than 109 years, the cement industry in Egypt has been accompanying and contributing to furthering the development of the domestic market and its citizens. The construction and building materials industry accounts for a large share of the Egyptian economy, estimated at 5.9 per cent. The cement industry alone contributes to about one per cent of total GDP and about 10 per cent of the Egyptian industry’s GNP. It is also an important employer and source of employment for more than 250,000 workers, both directly and indirectly.

