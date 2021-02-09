Building Biskria Cement

Published 09 February 2021

CBMI Construction Co Ltd was awarded the contract for a 2 x 6000tpd cement plant project by Biskria Cement Co of Algeria. Employing efficient construction management and innovative processes, the modern facility was completed much to the satisfaction of the plant owner and paves the way for future projects to come. By Yakun Rong, Wenshuai Bo and Mingfei Tang, CBMI Construction Co Ltd, China.

Biskria Cement Co of Algeria awarded the contract for the engineering design, procurement and construction of 2 × 6000tpd production lines situated in the Biskra province to Sinoma CBMI Construction Co Ltd (CBMI) in June 2015.

Now complete, the facility is currently the largest modern green cement plant in Algeria, employing leading production technology and process equipment. Completion and commissioning of the project has effectively alleviated a cement shortage in the country, while helping Biskria Cement to open up on the international cement market in north Africa and the Mediterranean region to achieve rapid growth in its export business.

