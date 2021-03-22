Informed process optimisation

Published 22 March 2021

Successfully operating cement kilns with high rates of alternative fuel is essential in the transition to sustainable cement production. To ensure stable process conditions, detailed monitoring is necessary. Infrared cameras and analysis systems provide reliable tools to supervise the process and, in addition, extract parameters for advanced process control via automatic image and data processing. By ci-tec, Germany.

Unfolding the full potential of thermography to optimise industrial combustion processes is the mission of ci-tec. Combining expertise in infrared technology and state-of-the-art image processing, the company has equipped plants all over the world with reliable real-time thermography systems. The functionality of the innovative sensor platform and image-processing software toolbox ‘inspect pro control’ is continuously extended in cooperation with practitioners as well as researchers from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

